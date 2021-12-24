Strs Ohio Has $519,000 Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,530,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,293,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,592 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $105,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $263,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

