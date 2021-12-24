Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Howard Bancorp worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBMD opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $404.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Howard Bancorp Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

