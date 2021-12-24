Strs Ohio Increases Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 1,914.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in JOANN were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter valued at $3,682,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in JOANN by 3,059.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $2,035,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $416.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JOAN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

