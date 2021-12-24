Strs Ohio Invests $559,000 in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 154,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 197,742 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

RIGL opened at $2.84 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $485.66 million, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

