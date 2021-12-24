S&U (LON:47IE) Shares Down 40%

S&U plc (LON:47IE)’s stock price fell 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.52). 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 26,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.86).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.67. The company has a current ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The stock has a market cap of £7.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31.

S&U Company Profile (LON:47IE)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.