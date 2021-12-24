SushiSwap Trading Up 43.9% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.96 or 0.00015604 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $585.10 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007051 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,836,922 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

