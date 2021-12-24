Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

BIOVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

