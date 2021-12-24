Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Insider Privet Fund Management Llc Acquires 219,523 Shares of Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 219,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $2,798,918.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SYNL opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. Synalloy Co. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $142.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

