T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $195.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.75. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.82 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.