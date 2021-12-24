Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.05. 8,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 6,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The company was founded by J. Wray Thompson, Sr. and Ronald C.

