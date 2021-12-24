TAP Consulting LLC Has $17.19 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $56.05.

