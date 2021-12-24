TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 165,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.