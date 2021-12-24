Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $88,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after purchasing an additional 343,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

