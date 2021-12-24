Tapmydata Tops One Day Trading Volume of $869.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $869.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.87 or 0.00294633 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010627 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003552 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016604 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

