Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Target worth $100,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

