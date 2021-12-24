Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

TARS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

TARS stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $160,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $145,465.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,321 shares of company stock worth $828,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

