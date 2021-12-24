TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,699 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 194,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

