Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 17,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.5% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 119.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

HQH stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

