Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several research firms have commented on TEF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

TEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 2,403,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.78. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. Analysts predict that Telefónica will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth $8,128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,767 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter worth $5,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter worth $4,405,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 608,158 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

