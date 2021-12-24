Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,627,988 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after acquiring an additional 578,509 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TME stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.13.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.