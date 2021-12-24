Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,627,988 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after acquiring an additional 578,509 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.