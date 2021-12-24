Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 129.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after buying an additional 438,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $48,033,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $164.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

