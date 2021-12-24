Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires New Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,225,000 after buying an additional 591,920 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after buying an additional 267,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after buying an additional 973,404 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 45.8% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,416,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,352,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,671 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,227. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Shares of MIME opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

