Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

LTHM opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

