Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,071 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MUSA opened at $191.63 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.47 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.62 and its 200 day moving average is $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.