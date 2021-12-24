Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,298 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,734,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 418,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

