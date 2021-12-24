Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 463 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,087,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Matador Resources by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 541,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Matador Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after buying an additional 81,221 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

MTDR stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 4.40. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

