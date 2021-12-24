TFC Financial Management Buys 120 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TFC Financial Management grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.14. The firm has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a PE ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

