The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $80,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Boeing stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.48 and a 200-day moving average of $221.18. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

