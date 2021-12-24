The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,199 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $49,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $365.99. 898,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.05 and a 200 day moving average of $328.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $369.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

