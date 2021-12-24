The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 4.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 32.2% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $397.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

