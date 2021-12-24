The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Down to $21.45

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $20.87. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.65 million, a P/E ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

