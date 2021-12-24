The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,706,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $160.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

