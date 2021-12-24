TheStreet Lowers Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BOCOM International cut Futu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Futu from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.07. Futu has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,549,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Futu by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,817,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

