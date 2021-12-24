Tidex Token Price Tops $0.0627 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $595,934.31 and $26.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 47.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.63 or 0.07970544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00055605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,980.82 or 0.99970848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00072421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

