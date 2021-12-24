Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 1,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 19,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.52% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.