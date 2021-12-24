Tornado (TCORE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,216.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $428,971.17 and approximately $1,216.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $71.50 or 0.00140570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.82 or 0.07936980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,925.28 or 1.00126621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00071321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.