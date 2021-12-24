Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter.

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

