TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.74. 345,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,699. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $981.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

