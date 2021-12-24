Traders Purchase Large Volume of Co-Diagnostics Call Options (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,627 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 478% compared to the average volume of 1,319 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.41 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -3.26.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

