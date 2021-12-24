Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Trading 3.2% Higher

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. 934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 925,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $516,826,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

