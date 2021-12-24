Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TRATF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF remained flat at $$24.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. Traton has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

