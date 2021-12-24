TrueFi Price Tops $0.32 (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $177.56 million and approximately $17.46 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007193 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

