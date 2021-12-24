Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.87). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZYO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 43.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.59%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($15.79) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,573 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, insider Thomas Englese purchased 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 412,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

