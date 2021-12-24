Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a report released on Sunday, December 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.96) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($4.93). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($19.06) EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.96) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.83.

argenx stock opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

