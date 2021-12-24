Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.11. Approximately 21,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 87,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$403.03 million and a P/E ratio of -30.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.30.

About Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

