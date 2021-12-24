Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,936 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

