U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.94 Million in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.