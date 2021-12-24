UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,524,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,526,000 after buying an additional 33,971 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 975.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 112,125 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

