UBS Group Downgrades Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to Neutral

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNTG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Centogene has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative return on equity of 56.32% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 258,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

