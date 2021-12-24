UBS Group Downgrades CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) to Sell

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

CVAC opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. CureVac has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 54,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 5,379.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 441.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 78.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 107,363 shares in the last quarter.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

